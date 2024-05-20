The government will hold an “extensive” public consultation on reviewing wildlife legislation, to be open in mid-June.

The large-scale multi-year review will update legislation with a view to protecting nature and biodiversity, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The consultation was announced today (Monday, May 20) by Minister of State at that department, Malcolm Noonan.

The legislation that will be reviewed include the Wildlife Act 1976, the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, and the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011, and related regulations.

The legislation covers areas such as birds, certain wild animals, and certain lands, sites, and habitats.

Commenting on the review, Minister Noonan said: “This is the biggest review of wildlife legislation for a generation. It is vital that the public has its say.

“The review will examine a host of issues including penalties for wildlife crime, enforcement measures, licensing requirements, wildlife protection, and habitat protection, among many others,” he added.

“We want to hear from the public on how the legislation can be improved, what extra protections should be provided, and what the priorities should be.

“This review will seek to strike an appropriate balance between the needs of humans and the needs of wildlife,” Minister Noonan said.

He also said that the update of wildlife legislation is part of a commitment under the Programme for Government to review the protection – including enforcement of relevant legislation – of natural heritage, including hedgerows, native woodland, and wetlands.

According to the department, the objectives of the review are to update legislation so that it better protects nature, helps prevent biodiversity loss, is fully compliant with EU law, and is easier to enforce and comply with.

The first phase of the public consultation will be run online, and will be open from mid-June to September.

The review is set to be carried out over several years, and will entail several phases of public consultation. The government is aiming to have “substantial updates” of legislation published by the end of 2027.