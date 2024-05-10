The successful establishment of a new vehicle brand is no mean feat and now that INEOS has the Grenadier name up and running, it is expanding the product range to fill further niches in its target markets.

The latest version to hit the showrooms is the Grenadier Commercial, a customised version of the 4X4 that qualifies owners to reclaim VAT and receive lower benefit-in-kind tax rates.

Replacing the existing two-seat Utility Wagon in the model line-up, the new Grenadier Commercial features a full-length flat floor with a robust floor-to-roof cargo barrier behind the two front seats. Blacked out rear windows are a feature of the new Grenadier Commercial

Pallet carrier

Aimed at those who need a 4X4 for professional use, the vehicle has a braked 3.5t towing capacity, more than 2,000L of load space and 5.5t of winching power for recovering itself or other vehicles. The interior can take a standard pallet and is well provided with tie-down points

One great advantage of the new Grenadier is that it will accommodate a standard blue pallet of 1,200×1,000mm between the rear wheel arches, a feat few off-roaders with commercial aspirations are able to emulate.

Combine this with a near 800kg carrying capacity and loading 30 bags of feed or a pallet of bale wrap becomes a matter for a loader rather than heaving it in by hand.

Tax-friendly commercial

The Grenadier Commercial can be immediately identified by the features that qualify it for VAT exemption in the UK, giving it a starting price start of £51,931 excluding VAT and OTR (on-the-road price).

These items include replacing the rear passenger windows with aluminium panels, blacked out glazing on the 30:70 split rear doors and permanently disabled chassis mounting points to prevent a second row of seats being added at a later date. The new Grenadier Commercial is said to retain all the the off-road ability of the standard Grenadier

Although the Grenadier commercial is built in Hambach, France, the conversion work is undertaken in the UK by EDC Ltd., based in Pontypool, Wales.

Following the tried and tested body-on-frame construction method, rather than adopting a monocoque design, the Grenadier lends itself to easy conversion for alternative roles with the Quartermaster variant being of interest to end users looking to adapt a 4X4 to meet specific requirements.

This model has also just entered production.