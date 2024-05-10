For the first quarter of this year (2024) (January to April), 974 new tractors were licensed for the first time, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was down by 63 units when compared with the 2023 first quarter figure of 1037, which increased from 2022 with a figure of 933 for new tractors licensed.

The data shows that 888 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time in the first quarter of this year.

This is a decrease of 30 used tractors compared to the first quarter of last year that had a figure of 918 used (imported) tractors licensed for the first time.

232 new tractors were licensed for the first time in April of this year, while 262 used tractors were licensed in the month.

CSO

The CSO also said the number of new cars licensed in April this year increased by 1,132 vehicles (10%), when compared with April last year.

In the first four months of this year, 13% (8,224) of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric, compared with 17% (9,828) during the same period of last year.

For the month of April this year, there were 1,444 new electric cars licensed for the first time. This was a decrease of 871 compared to April last year.

The number of used cars licensed in the first four months of this year rose by 27% compared with the same period of last year.

From January to April this year, 24% of new private cars licensed were diesel compared with 22% in the same period last year.

There were 5,451 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in the first four months of this year, compared with 5,779 in first four months of last year – a fall of 6%.

The data shows that Skoda (1,611) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in April of this year, followed by Toyota (1,455), Volkswagen (1,361), Hyundai (940) and Kia (897).

Together, these five brands represent more than half (50%) of all new private cars licensed in April of this year.