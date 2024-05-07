Domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops was estimated to be around 753.8 million litres in March, according to latest figures published today (Tuesday, May 7) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents a year on year fall of 47.6 million litres when compared with corresponding figures for March 2023 or a decline of 54.8 million litres when compared with the same month in 2022.

Giselle Myles, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, said: “The figures show a decrease in domestic milk Intake by milk processors and co-ops of 5.9% in March 2024 when compared with the same month in 2023″. Source: CSO

Latest analysis by the CSO also highlights that in the first quarter of 2024 domestic milk take was estimated to be around 1,254.1 million litres.

This indicates a decline of 108.7 million litres – 8% – when compared with the same period in 2023.

It was down by 105.2 million litres – 7.7% – when compared with the period January to March 2022.

According to overall EU statistics Ireland saw one of the biggest percentage year on year declines in domestic milk intake by processors and co-ops in the first quarter of 2024.

Source: European Commission

The EU produces approximately 150 million tonnes of raw milk each year, which the European Commission has stated “makes it the world’s second producer after India”.

Eurostat figures suggest that farms across the EU produced an estimated estimated 160.0 million tonnes of raw milk in 2022

Meanwhile milk sold specifically for human consumption in Ireland increased to 40.4 million litres in March compared to 36.5 million litres in February.

The latest milk statistics also show that fat content for March 2024 was 4.40% – up from 4.35% in March 2023.

However Myles pointed to the fact that protein content decreased from 3.31% to 3.25% in March of this when compared with March 2023.

She added: “Similarly, butter and skimmed milk powder fell by 2.8% and 18.3% respectively.”