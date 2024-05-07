Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced his decision today (Tuesday, May 7) to ban the use of electronic shock collars on dogs and cats, that are operated by hand-held remote controls.

The minister said that upon advice on the issue from the Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare, which was set up in 2021, he will introduce a regulation in the coming months to put a ban in place.

The proposal does not relate to anti-bark collars, or collars linked to boundary fences, or remote fencing to control other animals.

The ban will not effect dog owners who are currently using shock collars, but protect puppies and dogs who have not previously had shock collars used on them.

To exempt certain dogs already using remote control shock collars from new rules, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will set up a process through which owners can register a dog’s identity.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am balancing the positive animal welfare benefits to dogs and the strong public support for a ban against recognising the worries of the small number of owners who believe they need to continue to use them on their dogs.”

The minister also acknowledged the concern expressed by farm organisations specifically in relation to dog attacks on sheep.

“I want to take this opportunity to again urge all dog owners to always keep their dogs under control if they are anywhere near livestock, especially sheep.

“I acknowledge the concerns expressed by farm organisations about dog attacks on sheep and the devastation this can cause,” the minister said.

Minister McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys recently launched a major national awareness campaign to remind dog owners of their responsibilities.

The campaign is entitled – ‘It’s not your dog’s fault, it’s yours’ is aimed at increasing awareness of the harm that out-of-control dogs can do to people and to livestock.

“Dog owners must act responsibly in the countryside and should not exercise their dogs on farmland unless they have the clear permission of the farmer.

“It is a legal requirement that dogs are accompanied and kept under effectual control,” Minister McConalogue said.