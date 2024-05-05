Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a tractor and a car that occurred at approximately 8:05p.m last night (Saturday, May 4), on the N71 at Durrus Cross in Gortnacloona near Bantry, Co. Cork.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. No other serious injuries to persons were reported.

The N71 at Durrus Cross and the R591 approaching this junction are currently closed as a technical examination is conducted by forensic collision investigators this morning (Sunday, May 5). Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Durrus Cross area between 7:45p.m and 8:15p.m yesterday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Fatal collision between tractor and quad

Last Sunday (April 28), the driver of a quad bike, a male aged in his 20s, was fatally injured in a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Gort, Co. Galway.

His body was removed from the scene of the collision to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí confirmed that no other injuries were reported following the collision, which took place on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, Co. Galway.