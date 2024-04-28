Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which involved a tractor and a quad bike in Gort, Co. Galway today (Sunday, April 28).

The driver of the quad bike, a male aged in his 20s, was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene of the collision to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí confirmed that no other injuries were reported following the collision, which took place on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, Co. Galway.

Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene.

The R353 – Gort to Portumna road – is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí

An appeal has been made by Gardaí to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal collision to contact them.

They have asked that any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – and were travelling in the vicinity of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien this afternoon, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm, share this footage with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Road fatalities

According to latest statistics more people have died on Irish roads to date in 2024 compared to the same period last year.

An estimated 70 people have lost their lives because of traffic fatalities in 2024.

Earlier this month, shortly after he was elected Taoiseach, Simon Harris met with the Road Safety Authority to discuss road deaths and hear about what more they can do to “urgently address this issue”.

The Taoiseach has said that after nearly two decades of positive progress there has been “a sudden, and worrying, increase in road deaths”.

From this month the Road Safety Authority will spend an additional €3 million across 2024 in funding for road safety campaigns and education initiatives.