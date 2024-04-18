An Garda Síochána is calling on all motorists to support ‘National Slow Down Day’ from tomorrow (Friday, April 19) to Saturday, April 20.

The aim of the operation, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), is to promote safer driving among motorists and to prevent road traffic collisions to help keep communities safe.

The operation is set to centre on high visibility speed enforcement activity across Ireland’s road network.

An Garda Síochána released a statement saying media will be broadcast to spread “important, life-saving” messages.

This year has seen 63 deaths on Irish roads, which is an increase of 14 lives compared to this time last year, An Garda Síochána reported.

National Slow Down Day

An Garda Síochána continued: “This is a worryingly high number that must be prevented from rising further by working together to keep road users safe.”

An Garda Síochána is asking all local authorities and government departments, businesses, schools and third-level institutions across the country to support Friday’s operation.

Kildare Garda Division has taken to its social media to remind motorists that it “will be out in force” tomorrow on roads throughout the county.

Kildare Garda added that as the evenings get longer and the driving conditions get better, it is important to remember any increase in speed, increases the chances of being involved in a fatal collision.

Weather

Met Éireann reported that the weather for tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but dry, apart from a patchy light rain or drizzle.

The afternoon is set to become mainly dry, with a few isolated showers and a highest temperature of 11 to 15°.

Most parts of the country will be dry on Saturday, April 20, with highest temperatures of 11 to 16°.

The weather for Sunday, April 21 is set to improve from Saturday, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17° with “light variable” winds.

Meanwhile, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather urged people to “be patient” on the roads this coming week.

“As the weather improves, farmers will be catching up on work that they could not complete over the last few weeks,” he said.

O’Reilly added that “their work is our food”.