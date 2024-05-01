The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is offering practical advice on how to be “tick aware”, to mark ‘Tick Awareness Day’ today (Wednesday, May 1).

The bite from a tick can cause a bacterial infection called Lyme disease. The HSE stated that up to 400 people become infected with Lyme disease each year in Ireland.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE National Health Protection, Dr. Paul McKeown, said that as summer approaches, people will spend more time outside and it is important for them to protect themselves against ticks.

Ticks are present everywhere in Ireland, and are active from spring to autumn. They are spider-like creatures that feed on the blood of humans, animals and birds.

According to the HSE, ticks will bite adults most commonly on the legs and the arms, but they can bite on any part of the body, especially warm and sweaty parts of the body not covered by clothing.

In children, ticks are most likely to bite around the head and neck, and it is advised that these are the areas to cover up and protect. These are also the areas to check following time spent outdoors.

Tick bites can be prevented by:

Wearing long trousers, long sleeved shirt and shoes;

Wearing a hat and tucking in hair;

Using an insect repellent (preferably containing DEET);

Checking skin, hair and warm skin folds (especially the neck and scalp of children) for ticks, after a day out;

Checking for ticks and removing any from your pets/ clothing/ outdoor gear;

Removing any ticks and consulting with a GP if symptoms develop.

The most common sign of infection from Lyme disease is a skin rash know as Bullseye rash or erythema migranes, however, in some cases, the infection can be more severe, leading to heart and joint disease.

Dr. McKeown said:

“If you think you may have been bitten by a tick and you develop a skin rash, speak to your GP. Your GP may prescribe antibiotics if it is likely to be Lyme disease, which will clear the infection.”

According to advice provided by the HSE, the entire tick should be removed with a tweezers by gripping it close to the skin.

Once removed, the skin should be washed with soap and water, and the area should be checked over the next few weeks for swelling or redness.

Instructions with images on how to remove a tick are available on the HSE website.