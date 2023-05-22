The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Office of Public Works (OPW) are being urged to erect signage in public areas about the dangers of Lyme disease.

Independent TD for Galway East, Sean Canney, has called for government support for the campaign by ‘Tick Talk Ireland’, to create awareness about the dangers of the disease.

Canney has welcomed the decision by Galway, Laois, and Kilkenny County Councils to pass motions to introduce signs in all public parks about the disease and is encouraging the NPWS and the OPW to do the same.

“I am also requesting the Irish Medical Organisation [IMO] to make information available in every doctor’s surgery and waiting room so that the public are fully aware of the implications of Lyme disease and how to avoid it,” Canney said.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans by the bite of a hard-bodied tick. In Europe it is also known as the ‘castor bean tick’ or ‘sheep tick’.

In Ireland it is also referred to as a ‘sceartáin’.

Conference on Lyme disease

Tick Talk Ireland is holding a national conference on Lyme disease next Saturday, May 27 at the Midlands Hotel Portlaoise, Co. Laois from 8:00a.m-5:30p.m.

The conference will involve infectious disease experts presenting from Europe and the US. Dr. Jack Lambart from the infectious disease department at the Mater Hospital is one of the experts who will make a presentation.

Tick Talk raises awareness on dangers while also giving insights on how to prevent tick bites, including:

Wear long-sleeved t-shirts and trousers when out;

Tuck your trousers into socks or boots and tuck shirts into trousers to minimise the chance of ticks getting to exposed skin;

Wear light-coloured clothing to make any attached ticks easier to spot;

Apply insect repellant.

It also gives guidelines on safe tick removal: