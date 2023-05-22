Gardaí in Portlaoise have renewed their appeal to the public for information in relation to a fatal incident that occurred in a wooded area in Co. Laois last month.

On Sunday, April 9, at approximately 1:30p.m, a quad bike with two males on board collided with a tree near Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas.

A male teenager was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he passed away, Gardaí have said.

A second teenager, also male, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore following the incident and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Renewed appeal

Any person who was in the Ballyshaneduff area on Sunday, April 9, 2023, between 1:00p.m and 2:00p.m, and who may have observed a quad bike travelling in the area, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Any person with information in relation to this incident can contact Gardaí in Portlaoise Garda Station on; 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí

Gardaí are also appealing to the public for information in relation to a single-vehicle traffic collision over the weekend involving a tractor in Co. Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries after the tractor overturned on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The boy was removed to Galway University Hospital and subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he passed away yesterday (Sunday, May 21).