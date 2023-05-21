A teenage boy has died following a tractor crash in Co. Mayo yesterday (Saturday, May 20), Gardaí has confirmed.

Shortly after 8:15p.m yesterday Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital, according to An Garda Síochána.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he passed away earlier today (Sunday, May 21).

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this single vehicle traffic collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.