Hailed as a fine residential farm, Cooltown House in Enfield, Co. Meath, on circa 143ac, is going for public auction in an executor sale at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, on Friday, June 23, at 3:00p.m.

“Cooltown House is a fine residential farm and traditional yard,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

The property is located just off the R159 between Enfield (6km) and Trim (11km), with the M4 motorway (junction 9) situated circa 7km to the south. The nearest village is Rathmoylan (4km), and Dublin airport is approximately 40 minutes away

“Cooltown House comprises a traditional two-storey farmhouse extending to circa 42m2 (1,528ft2) with various reception rooms and four bedrooms,” Kavanagh continued.

“The entire has been partly renovated but requires full completion. The yard is located to the rear of the residence and provides a range of stone outhouses in need of repair and a three-span hay shed.

“The land is all in one block, currently in about 20 divisions, in grass with superb mature trees and natural hedgerows throughout.

“It is an ideal farm for livestock, a dairy enterprise or for an equestrian use,” the selling agent said.

Enfield village provides all the necessary day-to-day living services including schools, with Liffey Valley shopping centre easily accessible, Kavanagh added.

The closest third-level institution is Maynooth University with the train and the number 115 bus route services running regularly.

Jordan Auctioneers has issued a guide price for Cooltown House of €1,430,000.