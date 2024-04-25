Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has called for a one-off subsidy on meal to help farmers experiencing a shortage of fodder.

The deputy told Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, that the Fodder Transport Support Measure is “of little benefit” to farmers in the west and north-west.

The measure announced on April 9 includes subsidy rates for hay, fodder beet, straw and silage for feeding, which has to be transported over 75km to come to a co-op for distribution to farmers.

“There are still some fodder bales available for more than €50/bale in some places, but the distance that farmers in these counties have to travel to access them is generally not greater than 70km,” Deputy Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin said she has heard from a lot of farmers that a one-off subsidy on meal would make “a huge difference”.

“If you’re buying meal as a small farmer right now, you will pay around €450/t for it.

“If there was a one-off subsidy on the first five tons or even on the first two ton of meal it would make an immediate financial difference to farmers, especially to hill and suckler farmers,” Deputy Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin said that once animals taste fresh grass, that hay or silage would not be enough.

She added that farmers in the north-west are “paying a very heavy price” in terms of income and mental health, as wet ground conditions continue.

“I think the cost of such a scheme would not be substantial and it would benefit many farmers who will not derive any benefit from the fodder transport scheme,” the deputy said.

Minister McConalogue said that the department will “closely monitor” the entire sector this year and will be in a position to support it as necessary with the rolling out of payments.