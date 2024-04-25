Fire services were called out to a fire that occurred at Rossbracken, Co. Donegal yesterday (Wednesday, April 24).

Letterkenny Fire Brigade stated that it was called out to the yard not far from Letterkenny at 8:20p.m, with the first engine leaving Letterkenny Fire station six minutes after the call was made.

The first engine arrived at the scene at 8:35p.m, to what they reported was “two storage facilities” which were engulfed in flames.

It’s understood the fire took place within the vicinity of a field which had bales of fodder.

Stranorlar and Buncrana fire services also responded to the incident, as well as gardaí and emergency services.

An Garda Síochána told Agriland that no injuries have been reported and no there has been no cause for the fire established as of yet.

The brigade added that the last appliances left the scene of the fire roughly around 1:55a.m today (Thursday, April 25).

Fire in Carlow mountains

Meanwhile, members of Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling blazes in the Blackstairs Mountains since Sunday evening (April 21).

Fire fighters were called to three separate incidents which were started at Seskinnamadra, Rathgeran and Nine Stones yesterday.

In a post on social media, Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service said that it had received multiple 999 calls in relation to the incident.

It is suspected that some of the fires may have been started deliberately but those responsible have not yet been identified.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said it will be in contact with farmers whose land has been burned in Co. Carlow.

In a previous statement to Agriland, DAFM said that it “actively monitors for burning events”.

“DAFM will in due course be in contact with farmers whose land has been burnt and where the land has been submitted for payment under the various area-based schemes operated by DAFM,” the department added.