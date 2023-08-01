The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has launched a recruitment drive for veterinary inspectors.

The department said it wishes to recruit the inspectors to fill a number of vacancies in various locations throughout the country.

Along with carrying out inspections, the work of the veterinary inspectorate includes control and certification across livestock and food production systems and the development of policies to support international trade and market access for Irish produce.

The team also provides policy advice to government ministers.

The salary scale for the permanent position ranges from €63,602-€109,425, with an annual leave allowance of 27 days/year, increasing to 30 days after five years’ service.

Veterinary inspectors

Veterinary inspectors are responsible for evaluating meat factories, milk processing facilities, livestock marts and animals’ breeding premises for approval and the applying or enforcing of controls in such businesses.

They carry out audits to ensure compliance with legislation in a range of food production plants, animal by-product plants, lairages, marts and assembly points.

The inspectors supervise controls on animal identification and food safety management systems to ensure robust traceability systems.

They also implement animal health and disease eradication/control programmes across all farmed species, such as bovine tuberculosis (TB), on farms and at meat plants.

The inspectors promote and enforce animal welfare legislation on farms, during transport and at slaughter.

Staff located at border-control posts check imported animals and products of animal origin to safeguard animal and public health.

DAFM

According to the department, the veterinary inspector posts may be based in any one of 23 locations around the country.

The majority of posts are located in Cavan; Cork; Donegal; Dublin; Galway; Kerry; Kildare; Leitrim; Limerick; Mayo; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; Tipperary; Waterford; and Wexford.

Some of the locations include one or more border-control posts within their area.

Applicants are required to selected a maximum of two locations where they would be willing to be based as a veterinary inspector.

Successful candidates must have a degree in veterinary medicine recognised by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) and be eligible for entry on the register of veterinary practitioners.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday, August 17, 2023, with interviews for the posts likely to commence from September 2023.