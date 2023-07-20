Latest figures show the number of herds restricted in Ireland because of bovine tuberculosis (TB) increased to 4,790 in the 12 months to July 2023.

This represented a year on year jump of 320 additional herds compared to corresponding figures for the 12 months to July 2022 which showed 4,470 herds had been restricted.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) herd incidence increased to 4.63% over the 12 months to the end of quarter two (Q2) 2023.

In 2018 the herd incidence was 3.51% while last July it was 4.24%.

The total number of reactor animals removed in the 12 months to July 2023 increased to 25,529 compared to 20,220 over the 12 months to July 2022.

Source: DAFM

The latest bovine TB national statistics for Q2, published by DAFM, highlight that the level of bovine TB has been rising in Ireland since 2018.

According to DAFM the “expenditure” on the National Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Programme to the end of Q2 in 2023 was €33.1 million.

According to DAFM on farm market valuation (OFMV) has increased 38% when compared to Q2 2022.

“This continued increase in OFMV is due to strong market values and the rise in the number reactors.

“OFMV is the main contributor to the increase in TB programme expenditure over the last three years,” the department has highlighted.

It has also warned that there has been a "significant increase in expenditure across other areas, reflecting the increase in disease levels overall and the timing of certain payments".

Earlier this month the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine told the Dáil that he was “acutely aware of the financial and emotional trauma associated with a TB breakdown”.

“There are three main sources of infection for cattle – the purchase of infected cattle, the presence of residual (undetected) infection within cattle herds and from wildlife (badgers predominately).

“The relative importance of these factors vary from herd to herd and all three need to be addressed to protect livestock and eradicate TB,” Minister Charlie McConalogue said.

The minister also warned that “larger herds, fragmented farms, and herds that buy in cattle are all more at risk of TB breakdown”.

“In addition the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has had an impact on increasing TB levels also,” Minister McConalogue said.