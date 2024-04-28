The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine believes it is “premature” to consider providing a grant scheme to farmers to develop land drains on their boundaries at this time.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, had raised the question of potential grants for land drains with Minister Charlie McConalogue “in light of extreme weather patterns in recent years and in particular the flooding of lands and high water table”.

In response Minister McConalogue highlighted that “extreme weather events have become more common in recent years” and that the weather since last July is “a further indication of the effects of climate change” .

He added: “Modelling for future climate has predicted that these extreme events will continue, particularly with respect to extreme rainfall events in winter and periods of drought in summer.

“Adaptation to climate change in agriculture is accepting that these changes will occur and adapting our farming systems to cope with these challenges.”

Farmers

Minister McConalogue said this included everything from researching new production systems or techniques for existing production systems and “sharing practices that work with farmers“.

“It is not a one-time emergency response, but a series of proactive measures that are taken over time to build resilience to the impacts of climate change ultimately minimising the costs of climate change and maximising any opportunities that may arise.

“In this context, the National Adaptation Framework is updated on a five-year basis. This process is led by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications,” he outlined.

This framework is the government’s blueprint for reducing “the vulnerability of the country to the negative effects of climate change”.

Earlier this year Minister Eamon Ryan held a public consultation on the National Adaptation Framework to get feedback on a new draft framework.

Minister McConalogue said that all submissions are currently being reviewed and a revised draft of the National Adaptation Framework is expected to be delivered to Government for “approval shortly”.

As part of the process he said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will have to update the sectoral adaptation plan for agriculture, seafood and forestry and separately the Office of Public Works will also have to update the flood risk management sectoral adaptation plan.

Because of this Minister McConalogue told Deputy Crowe that it would be “premature to consider providing a grant scheme to farmers to develop land drains on their boundaries” in advance of the publication of an updated sectoral adaptation plan for agriculture, seafood and forestry.