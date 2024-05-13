Macra has said that there are “plans in place” to ensure the financial sustainability of the organisation after what it called a “financially challenging year” for 2023.

The young farmers’ organisation held its annual general meeting (AGM) at Farnham Estate in Co. Cavan on Saturday (May 11), in what was Macra’s 80th year.

Following the AGM, the organisation acknowledged that 2023 was a financially challenging year “as it was indeed for many organisations”.

However, it also said that “plans are in place to ensure the financial sustainability of Macra”.

According to Macra, the majority of the deficit that was experienced in 2023 was historical in nature.

The AGM was attended by 82 delegates, which “made for good debate and discussion throughout the day”, which was followed by dinner attended by 160 members.

The AGM saw a number of new appointments to key positions in the organisation, including: Josephine O’Neill as national chairperson, Stephanie Blewitt and national secretary; Hugh Brown as treasurer; and Andrew Dunne and Shane Dolphin as board members.

The new appointees were welcomed to their roles by Macra national president Elaine Houlihan, who also thanked the outgoing board members and national county representatives, saying: “I cannot thank enough our members who so freely give of their time, who are the lifeblood of our organisation, and who have kept the wheels on the wagon for the last 80 years.”

Houlihan also thanks Cavan Macra for organising the AGM, Farnham Estate for hosting it, and Lakeland Dairies for sponsoring it.

“We could not have been made more welcome. Nothing was too big an ask for either Cavan Macra or the hotel,” the Macra president said.

She added: “Without the support of friends such as Lakeland, it would not be possible to run AGMs and other events at the high standards that they are ran. This is the continuation of a relationship between Macra and Lakeland.”