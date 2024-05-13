Over 106,000 applications for area-based schemes, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme, have now been received by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

In total, 106,471 applications have been submitted as of Sunday, May 12, the DAFM confirmed to Agriland today (Monday, May 13). The closing date for BISS applications in 2024 is this Wednesday, May 15.

This means that an additional 23,375 applications have been submitted over the past week. The DAFM previously confirmed that 83,096 applications had been made as of Monday, May 6.

Last year, over 124,000 BISS applications were lodged with the DAFM. Based on this figure, it means that around 17,500 farmers are yet to submit their scheme application for 2024.

BISS applications

The online application system for all elements of direct payments (BISS, Eco-Schemes, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, Protein Aid, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements) is currently open for farmers.

The DAFM said that annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

The maximum payment that will be granted to any one farmer under the BISS, in any one scheme year, is capped at an effective rate of €66,000. No payment will be made where the amount is less than €100.

The DAFM said that an advance BISS payment may be made in October, while balancing payments under the scheme commence in December.

The DAFM is operating the following helplines to assist farmers in making their BISS applications online: