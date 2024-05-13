Record funding of €164 million for 30 landmark regeneration projects across the country has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today (Monday, April 13).

The investment is being provided under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) with a particular emphasis on the revitalisation of rural town centres, which is a key objective of the ‘Our Rural Future’ and ‘Town Centre First’ policies.

The funding announced today will revitalise towns and villages in line with the Town Centre First policy and address vacancy and dereliction, stimulating rural economies and responding to community needs, Minister Humphreys said.

Announcing the funding for 30 regeneration projects at Loophead Lighthouse in Co. Clare, Minister Humphreys said: “Today, I have announced the largest allocation of funding since the RRDF was established.

“The RRDF alone has now invested over €577 million in funding for projects in rural Ireland. This is a truly transformative level of funding that will make a real and lasting difference in rural communities throughout Ireland.”

Today’s announcement relates to the Fifth Call for Category 1 applications, which provides funding for large-scale capital projects which have planning in place and are ready to proceed.

Some of the successful projects for which funding has been announced today include:

Edenderry, Offaly (€12.2 million): Redevelopment of a derelict site to provide a new community library and arts base and regenerate the centre of the town;

The Department of Rural and Community Development received 60 applications to this call, seeking funding of over €333 million. The call focused on revitalising rural towns and villages through planned and sustainable regeneration.

The successful projects are in line with the Town Centre First policy that will drive greater economic activity and footfall, address vacancy and dereliction and ensure the re-use of heritage and other existing buildings.