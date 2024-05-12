Train passengers travelling from Galway to Heuston have been advised of long delays this afternoon (Sunday, May 12), as Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail reports that a cow has been “struck” by the train.

The 1:00p.m train was stopped between Athlone and Clara following the incident, which was reported just after 3:00p.m.

Crews attended the scene and Iarnród Éireann took to social media platform, X, to inform passengers that the Galway to Heuston train would be back operating 70 minutes behind schedule.

The delays are causing knock-on effects for the evening schedule.

Galway to Heuston delays

Iarnród Éireann reported delays for the 1:40p.m Heuston to Westport train by approximately 45 minutes.

The 1:20p.m train from Westport to Heuston was also impacted by a delay of approximately 40 minutes. Update:

14:40 Heuston to Galway approximately 20 minutes delayed.

13:40 Heuston to Westport approximately 45 minutes delayed.

13:20 Westport to Heuston approximately 40 minutes delayed.

The most recent update from Irish Rail is that the 4:35p.m Heuston to Galway train is operating approximately 25 minutes delayed.

“Delays are expected to ease on Galway/Westport routes following an earlier incident between Ahtlone and Clara,” Iarnród Éireann stated.

Trains indicated as being late can make up time and arrive as per schedule.

Iarnród Éireann state that its information is an estimate based on each trains last updated location and that platform information is subject to change.