The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) has confirmed that winter wheat crops are in a very poor state across England, Scotland and Wales.

Courtesy of its most recent crop update, the organisation pointed out that, nationally, the wheat crop is in one of its poorest states in recent times – for this stage of the year.

Winter wheat has suffered from an unsatisfactory crop establishment and overwintered in very wet soil conditions.

These have led to root damage and some plant rot. Many fields are very gappy, while others were either never drilled or have been written off.

Wheat crops in various locations

The worst crops are in the midland areas, stretching from Gloucestershire to Lincolnshire and parts of East Anglia and Yorkshire.

In other parts of the UK, particularly the south of England, north of England and Scotland winter wheat crops, are in better condition.

Crops on free-draining chalks and sandy soils are reasonable to good.

According to AHDB, wheat development in the UK is now in two groups – crops on lighter land where fieldwork has been possible and those on heavier/colder soils, which are considerably behind where they should be.

These heavier soils remain waterlogged or only recently machinery has been able to travel on them. Overall, yield in 2024 is likely to be noticeably lower than usual.

Nationally, 45% of winter wheat is rated as in a good or excellent condition. This is up from the end of March (34%) but still significantly below last April’s 88%.

Crop development

Meanwhile, there is considerable in-field variation for both winter and spring crop development. Compaction and water logging are clearly evident.

Some crops are quite forward, where others struggle following water logging and cold weather. April saw additional fields have been written off and replaced with a spring crop, where possible.

Crops in northern England and Scotland, while behind their usual stage of growth by now, are generally looking well.

Nitrogen (N) has been applied to almost all winter wheat. Most crops, especially on the freer-draining soils, have received second N application.

In general, crops have responded well with a deepening of colour, and spurt in leaf growth, according to the AHDB.

Disease

Some growers reported that one day in 10 was suitable for spraying in April and access remained a problem. Inevitably, fieldwork is way behind where it should be. Some growers missed their first (T0) fungicide application.

For others, the T1 fungicide applications are being applied, or soon will be, where crops are sufficiently developed and leaf 3 is fully emerged. Some have combined the two applications together.

Septoria is abundant on lower leaves in the wetter areas, particularly in the light of the spray problems already incurred earlier in the season. It is excessive in some regions, such as northern and western England.

The weather from now on will dictate the level of attack the crop is exposed to.

Eyespot is an issue in the Midlands and, for some varieties, if combined with poor rooting, could cause lodging in the better crops.

Yellow and brown rusts have also been seen in parts. Yellow rust is prevalent particularly in the Midlands and east on varieties like Skyfall, and surprisingly is also evident on resistant varieties like Extase.

On other varieties, it will be a continuation of protective measures. Yellow rust has also been spread easily with windy conditions.