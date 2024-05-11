Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance received a prestigious award in the sustainable forest management category at the EIP-AGRI Innovation Awards in Estoril, Portugal, on May 7.

The Co. Clare-based project was one of three Irish nominees for this year’s awards, which were organised by the EU CAP Network.

Ray Ó Foghiú, project lead for the Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance, spoke about his hope for the future of the forestry sector in Ireland.

“Getting acknowledgment here in Portugal is amazing. It’s also humbling, given the quality of other entrants. I just hope the state can take what we learned and what many foresters know, and resource the point of contact with farmers,” the project lead said.

He acknowledged the various challenges the forestry sector faces, but said “for the most part, they are not financial”.

He continued: “They are cultural challenges, information challenges, and reputation challenges. These are the areas we sought to innovate in.

“The fact that all farmers who participated engaged with licensed woodland creation shows that with the right support, we can move through the current impasse.”

EIP-AGRI Innovation Awards

Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance stands out for its pioneering efforts in transforming farm forestry practices in Ireland.

Its innovative approach prioritises habitat restoration, biodiversity enhancement, and community engagement, while advocating for sustainable forestry management.

Through collaborative partnerships with farmers, the alliance has implemented a range of measures including fencing, strategic planting, and understory enhancement.

These efforts have yielded significant results, including the securing of afforestation licenses, the planting of thousands of trees, and the successful navigation of initial scepticism from landowners.

CAP Network Ireland’s James Claffey expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s success:

“Congratulations to Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance on its great success. We extend our gratitude to everyone who supported our operational groups during the EIP-AGRI Innovation Awards.”

The achievement highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing agricultural challenges.

It underscores Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance’s commitment to sustainability and serves as testament to the power of collective action in driving positive change.

There were six categories at the EIP-AGRI Innovation Awards, which were organised by the EU CAP Network.

The network is a forum through which national CAP networks, organisations, administrations, researchers, entrepreneurs and practitioners can share knowledge and information about agriculture and rural policy.