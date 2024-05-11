The discovery of a case of classical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in Scotland will not impact negligible risk status for Northern Ireland, the agriculture, environment and rural affairs minister, Andrew Muir has confirmed.

The announcement comes following restricted movements that have been put in place at impacted premises after a positive case of BSE was identified on a farm in Ayrshire.

Movement restrictions are also in place at three further farms – the farm of the animal’s origin and two more holdings where animals that have had access to the same feed are.

Movement of cattle from Great Britain to Northern Ireland has already been restricted since the discovery of Bluetongue in cattle in England in November.

Investigations are ongoing ongoing to identify the origin of the case by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

BSE risk status

Negligible risk status is awarded to those countries or regions which satisfy the World Organisation for Animal Health requirements in relation to BSE controls, which include the necessary date of birth of the last classical BSE case, feed and risk material controls.

Northern Ireland received negligible risk status in 2017, which allows the “utilisation of more material” from cattle which are of the same status.

The status means that certain areas can reduce the material that must be disposed of after slaughter.

Minister Muir said: “Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we have stringent controls in meat plants and animal feed companies to ensure the safety of the food chain in Northern Ireland and that beef from Northern Ireland is safe to eat.”

“Contaminated feed can be a cause of BSE and I would urge farmers to ensure they source feed responsibly and are compliant with relevant Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE) legislation including maintaining proper records of food supplied.

“My officials will continue to engage with colleagues in the Scottish government and I have asked to be kept updated on developments as the investigations into the case continue,” Minister Muir added.