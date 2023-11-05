Traditional farming practices; the importance of the family farm; social isolation and the advent of online marts are among the themes that have emerged in the ‘Clare Farmers Weaving Stories Together’ initiative.

As part of the ‘Creativity for Wellbeing’ project, a ‘Clare Farmers Weaving Stories Together’ booklet was created and captures the visual stories of five mart areas in Clare: Sixmilebridge; Ennis; Kilfenora; Kilrush; and Scariff.

The booklet will be launched by Jim Finn, presenter of Clare fm and Tipp fm’s Farm Focus Show, at Glór in Ennis as part of a free health and wellbeing expo for the local farming community on Monday, November 13, from midday to 3.00p.m.

The event is organised and supported by Clare County Council’s ‘Healthy Clare’, ‘Age Friendly Clare’ and ‘Creative Clare’ programmes in partnership with Cuimhneamh an Chláir / Clare Memories, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the HSE’s Mid-West ‘Connecting for Life.’

Guest speakers on the day will include Finola Colgan from Mental Health Ireland’s Farming Resilience Project while more than 20 community, charity and state organisations will host health and wellbeing information stands at the venue.

Cllr. Joe Cooney of Clare County Council, said that the new publication and upcoming event in Ennis will shine a light on the present and future needs of farmers.

“I warmly welcome the launch of this new booklet as it reflects on Clare’s rich agricultural heritage, captures a moment in time and focuses on the challenges and opportunities for the years ahead,” he said.

Advertisement

Paula Carroll of Cuimhneamh an Chláir pictured with farmers at a ‘Weaving Stories Together’ session in Kilfenora. Image source: Paul Corey

A wide range of organisations will host health and wellbeing information stands at the upcoming expo including: Embrace Farm; Age Action; Family Carers Ireland, HSE – National Office of Suicide Prevention; IFA Clare; An Garda Siochána; Alzheimer Society of Ireland; Clare Suicide Bereavement and Sláinte an Chláir.

Pat Dowling, chief executive of Clare County Council, said that Clare is a rural county with a rich agricultural heritage as typified by the majestic stone-wall-bordered fields and its traditional farm buildings.

“Our farmers are the backbone of local communities and creativity projects like this are important for keeping them healthier for longer,” he said.

The council chief expressed thanks to Cuimhneamh An Chláir led by Paula Carroll, for participating in the project and for the group’s ongoing work in collecting and safeguarding the oral history and folklore of Co. Clare, ensuring that this important information is kept alive for future generations to enjoy.

Dena McGrath, ‘Healthy Clare’ coordinator said that farming is never a ‘9-to-5’ job.

“It is often unpredictable, demanding and hazardous. Research shows that mental health challenges and suicide are continually reported as major concerns for those actively employed in the Irish farming sector. And relative to other occupational groups, farmers experience a higher burden of health problems,” she said.

That, he said, is why, when the opportunity to do a ‘creativity for wellbeing’ project arose, it was decided to target the farming community in Clare.

Advertisement

“Everyone needs a creative outlet, both for their physical and mental wellbeing, be it crafting, dancing, drawing, painting and playing music,” she explained. Paula Carroll of Cuimhneamh an Chláir addressing farmers at a Weaving Stories Together session in Ennis. Image source: Paul Corey

Paula Carroll, project coordinator of Cuimhneamh an Chláir said that it was a joy to work with Dena and the ‘Healthy Clare’ team on the initiative.

“We had five nights of great conversations with farming communities around the county. The work of Cuimhneamh an Chláir is to document the oral histories of Co. Clare, and we always note a sense of empowerment and enjoyment when people begin to tell their own stories.

“This collaboration with ‘Healthy Clare’ reminded us yet again that telling your story, and feeling heard, is an important foundation of mental, social and community health,” she said.

Caroline Lynch, IFA Clare’s Farm Family representative, said that it had been a delight to hear the varied recollections from the men and women of Clare’s farming community. The inspired graphics had brought their stories to life, she said.

“I hope the success of this farmer targeted wellbeing initiative will be a catalyst for more innovative and collaborative projects, for both farming and rural communities in the future,” Caroline said.