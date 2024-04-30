SSE Renewables has been named as the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials taking place this August in Co. Donegal.

The trials, organised by a voluntary committee comprised of members of the International Sheep Dog Society, are being held in Clonmany, on the Inishowen Peninsula, from August 22-24, 2024.

The annual event will see 150 sheep dogs and handlers from across the island of Ireland showcase their abilities.

The winners will go on to represent Ireland in the International Sheep Dog Trials taking place in Scotland in September.

National Sheep Dog Trials

The International Sheep Dog Society is a member organisation and registers over 6,000 Border Collie pups every year on behalf of its members.

The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials is organised by a voluntary local Donegal committee under the umbrella of the International Sheep Dog Society, which is the governing body of the four nations: Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales.

Each country holds a national trial every year comprising of the top 150 sheep dogs and their handlers in each country.

The national trials allow for the selection of the top 15 from the 150 competitors who progress to the International Sheep Dog Trials.

Chair of the Donegal committee, James P. McGee said that having the support of SSE Renewables for the Irish event is “invaluable”.

“Their sponsorship will help us deliver a community and family-focused event, with plenty on offer to see and do,” he said. (L-R) Seamus Herron, SSE, James McCloskey (4), Oliver McCloskey (2), James McCloskey, sheep dog handler, Ava McCloskey (5), and James McGee, chair-of the Donegal committee. Image Source: Clive Wasson

Seamus Herron, community liaison officer at SSE Renewables said that the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials are about more than just showcasing the intelligence of a remarkable animal.

“At its core, the event is about community. At SSE Renewables, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live and work.

“That’s why we’re delighted to support the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic family event to Donegal,” he said.

SSE Renewables has a strong presence in Donegal, including wind farms at Meentycat, Culliagh and Lenalea Wind Farm.

Together, these wind farms have the capacity to generate 130MW.

The company is also progressing the 72MW Drumnahough wind farm near Letterkenny which is a 50/50 co-development with FuturEnergy Ireland.