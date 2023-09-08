Competitors of both the two and four legged variety are looking forward to the 2023 International Sheepdog Trials, which are being held in Co. Wicklow for the first time this weekend (September 8 to September 10).

The trials will take place at Threecastles, Blessington, Co. Wicklow, and will showcase the talents of 60 dogs selected from the national trials in Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales, which took place over the summer.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the International Sheepdog Trials, chair of the Wicklow Sheepdog trials, Eamonn Connell said: “It’s a huge event for the south of Ireland, and a huge event for Wicklow.

“Blessington is transformed over the weekend. You can’t get anywhere to stay in Blessington,” Connell added.

The international trials are held annually on a rotation basis each summer, in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, therefore Ireland only acts as host every four years.

It will be a further eight years before the event is held in the Republic of Ireland again, as Northern Ireland will be hosting it next time around.

The event attracts the interest of many dog handlers from across the world, including those from the US, Canada, and Europe.

The International Sheepdog Trials will consist of two days of qualification, with the top 15 dogs qualifying for the international supreme championship.

This final will be held on the third day of the international trials, with the largest crowd expected for this day.

In addition to the supreme championship, there will also be a brace championship, which involves two dogs working in harmony with one another.

This will take place at lunchtime on the first and second days, consisting of two brace teams from each nation.

A young handler competition will take place on the final day with one competitor selected from each nation.

International event in Wicklow

According to Connell there is “huge anticipation in the local community,” and it is a “huge event for the south of Ireland, and a huge event for Wicklow”.

He said: “It’s a big day, there’s agricultural trade stalls, there’s funfairs for kids, there’s crafts, there’s local confectionary and art.”

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, could not have gone held, according to Connell, without the cooperation of the landowners who are hosting the International Sheepdog Trials, Ian and Sinead Hamilton.

“We could not have met better landowners. They have been outstanding,” he added.

One of the key factors to staging sheepdog trials of this scale is a sufficient flock size for the dogs to be able to work with.

This year, the sheep are supplied by the Corrigans from Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, and the breed being used is the Wicklow Cheviot.

This choice, according to Connell, is “very fitting for an international event in Wicklow”.

Local involvement is an important aspect in preparing for the International Sheepdog Trials, with the organising committee being central to this.

Connell said “It’s a local based committee with handlers from around Blessington.

“They have worked tremendously hard at this.”

He said there are numerous people in Co. Wicklow who have put in a huge effort, giving up weekends and their time to get the place ready to host an international event.