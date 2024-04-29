The weather will be mainly unsettled in the early part of this week, but it will turn milder towards the weekend with some drier spells, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Monday, April 29) will see a wet start for most, with outbreaks of rain, but the rain will clear northeastwards through the morning and early afternoon. The rest of the day will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

It will be rather windy or breezy for a time today, with fresh to strong southerly winds veering westerly, which will be stronger for a time in coastal parts of the east, south and west. The winds will generally ease light and variable later on. Maximum temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and some well-scattered showers early on, but it will become cloudy from the south, with rain moving northwards, becoming heavy at times, with the chance of some spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 3° to 7° in mostly light variable breezes, but becoming breezier in southeastern and eastern coastal parts with strengthening southeast winds.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 30) will bring further rain for a time. However, the rain will generally clear northwestwards through the morning, with bright or sunny spells and showers following for the rest of the day.

Some of the showers tomorrow will be heavy, with the likelihood of thunder and lightning and the possibility of hail. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 14°.

Tomorrow will also be breezy for a time early in the day in coastal parts of the east, and also in the north, with fresh to strong southeasterly winds, but the winds generally will become mostly moderate and southerly. The winds will decrease light to moderate southeasterly or variable later.

There will still be some scattered heavy showers at first tomorrow night, but the showers will become isolated overnight and there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few mist patches are likely also. Lowest temperatures should be 3° to 7°, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

It will be much drier on Wednesday (May 1) as compared to earlier in the week. There will be a lot of dry weather overall with spells of sunshine, though there’ll be a scattering of showers, a few possibly heavy.

It’s likely to become cloudier in eastern parts through the day on Wednesday. Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 15° or 16°, in mostly moderate southeast winds, decreasing light later.

Some clear spells will continue on Wednesday night, mainly in the southwest and west, otherwise it’ll become increasingly cloudy from the east.

Rain will push in from the Irish Sea to parts of the east and north overnight, while it will stay mostly dry elsewhere, but with some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 8°, lowest under clearer skies in the southwest, in mostly light variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, there is some uncertainty in the weather forecast from Thursday (May 2), but current indications suggest that there will be some limited bright or sunny spells, mostly likely in the southwest, but overall there will be a good lot of cloud, with outbreaks of showery rain in places, some of it heavy.

Some parts of the country may escape the rain though, with the southwest looking most favoured. Highest temperatures should be 12° under the cloud and rain to about 15° or 16° in the drier, brighter areas, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Thursday night will see some clear spells, but there is most likely to be a good lot of cloud, with showery outbreaks of rain in places. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 9° in light variable breezes.

Friday (May 3) is likely to bring some sunshine and good dry weather, but with the chance of heavy showers or even a longer spell of rain in places. It will also get milder, with highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in light to moderate northwest breezes.