Unannounced or “unreasonably announced” farm inspections as required under European Union regulations need to be addressed in the next Farmers’ Charter of Rights, according to Senator Victor Boyhan.

Senator Boyhan today (Tuesday, May 14) told the Seanad that the success of a new Farmers’ Charter “will require trust and confidence on all sides”.

“It will also require guarantees and procedures for fairness and transparency that are clearly understood and embedded in the text,” the senator added.

He said it was important that there were specific commitments in the new charter for farmers and key producers including guarantees around the delivery of services and schemes and assurances that decisions and payments would be made within agreed timelines.

The senator also drew the Seanad’s attention to the fact that he believes there also needs to be “greater consistency and transparency in all dealings” with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to “ensure confidence” and “a simplification of the information of the data sharing” process.

“Agricultural inspectors and officials are entitled to be afforded the same courtesy and respect as farmers and producers would expect.

“We need clear processes around the complaints, reviews and appeals procedures,” he outlined.

Farm inspections

Senator Boyhan also highlighted that there are currently “huge issues regarding cross-compliance inspections” particularly in relation to ” unannounced or unreasonably announced inspections”.

“There are issues about the notice.

“No notice is required for a farm visit under the EU rules on cross-compliance and this is an issue we need to address,” he urged.

In response to Senator Boyhan, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett, told the Seanad that she was “very hopeful of having a new charter in place very soon”.

“I will certainly take away the senator’s concerns on cross-compliance.

“We have to operate within the legal framework and regulations at both EU and national levels.

“Ultimately, we want a system that works for farmers and results in compliance with the regulations. I hope the charter will be able to deliver that,” Minister Hackett added.