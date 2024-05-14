Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Andrew Muir has said the aim of the Farm Support and Development Programme is to improve the long-term resilience of the agri-food sector.

Speaking to MLAs during an oral statement in the Chamber, Muir outlined more details about the programme, which the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is co-designing with stakeholder organisations to target farm support for Northern Irish farms.

Muir said the overall objective of the programme is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit the climate and environment, while supporting the agri-food sector.

“My vision for the time ahead is to ensure both economic and environmental sustainability. An environmentally sustainable agri-food industry will also provide a key part of the jigsaw to improve water quality across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“My vision is to secure environmental sustainability and greenhouse gas reduction, increased productivity, improved long-term resilience and an effective functioning supply chain ensuring food security and high standards of disease control, public and animal health.”

Farm families

Muir said Northern Ireland has a “unique” farm family structure, and that farm families work hard to produce quality food while working hand-in-hand with nature.

“The actions of many generations of farmers and growers have also shaped the appearance of the landscape we all enjoy today, our natural environment and the biodiversity that it supports,” he said.

“It is, therefore, fully deserving of the attention we must give it to ensure long-term sustainability, resilience and prosperity.

“It is clear however that there are challenges ahead for us all. We must act now. Maintaining the status quo for any farm business is no longer a viable business option. No-one wants to be left behind.”

Muir concluded by saying that there is something within the Farm Support and Development Programme for every farm business to help ensure that Northern Ireland transitions to a more sustainable farming sector.