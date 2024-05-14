A Co. Donegal home owner has issued a no kidding appeal for a lost goat, who is proving to be a “nuisance”, to be reunited with their owners.

Rachel’s new friend visited her home in the area of Glenkeo, near Kirkstown on Sunday, May 12 and happily made a comfortable space for themselves.

Rachel said that from only meeting the goat, who she referred to as “Mr. Goat”, she already knows they are friendly and “a pet”.

“We have builders at the house at the moment and there is a container in the garden with all the building supplies.

“When the goat first came, he made his way into the container for shelter and fell asleep,” Rachel said.

Lost goat

“Then he started lying in our porch and scraping our brand new front door,” Rachel added.

The goat has since been temporarily located under the care of neighbours, who have experience with pygmy goats.

“It is only a temporary measure until the owners are found, because our house was getting destroyed,” Rachel said.

“When the neighbours took the goat, he apparently made a beeline for a mattress they had been keeping in a skip outside,” Rachel added.

Unrequited love

After leading “Mr. Goat” to the neighbour’s house, Rachel said that the goat “simply wandered back” to her front door.

“Then we brought the goat down to another farmer’s field, just to get them away from the front door, but again the goat just jumped the fence and came back to us,” she said.

Rachel is unsure about the gender or age of the goat, but can confirm that they are indeed “very smelly”.

Rachel has been in touch with media and shared photos of the goat on social media.

She is urging anyone who might own the goat, or that has additional information to get in touch with her via email: [email protected].