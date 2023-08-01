New Zealand is set to spend over NZ$1.7 million (almost €1 million) on a new industry-led project to improve the breeding of working farm dogs.

The three-year initiative, backed by the country’s government, will apply the methodology currently used for elite sheep and cattle breeding to farm dogs.

There are currently an estimated 200,000 working dogs on farms across New Zealand.

Farm dogs

The NZ$1.77 million project is supported by the government through its Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund, with the country’s Ministry for Primary Industries co-investing NZ$770,000.

Massey University, Focus Genetics and VHL Genetics will contribute $1 million in cash and in-kind.

New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor said that the aim of this project is to minimise the risk for farmers when selecting a new dog.

“We know working dogs play key roles on thousands of New Zealand farms, helping move and muster livestock across sheep and beef country. A good dog also does wonders for farmer wellbeing.

“It’s a significant investment for a shepherd to put together a team of dogs and this project will help give them more certainty in selecting a pup,” he said.

The project will be led by the AL Rae Centre for Genetics and Breeding, a Massey University satellite campus in Ruakura.

The team will also work with industry partners, Pamu, Beef and Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), and the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association to engage farmers – and their dogs – across the country.

“Most of our rural canines are huntaway and heading dog breeds with genetic stock unique to New Zealand hill country.

“Our four-legged workers make a valuable contribution to on-farm productivity as well as to farmer mental health and wellbeing,” O’Connor, said.

“This project will be the most detailed genomic investigation of New Zealand working farm dog breeds to date, with exciting potential to improve dogs’ health, welfare, and working performance.

“One part of the project will identify the desired traits of working farm dogs, and develop new genomic prediction criteria to aid the selection of improved dogs.

“Another will involve genome sequencing and genotyping to set a baseline understanding of recessive disease-causing mutations which can be carried by these breeds.

“Through this project we can expect to see dogs that are in better health and demonstrate superior working performance.

“So in time, the farmer’s ‘best friend’ will be become an ‘even more valuable’ friend,” the minister, added.