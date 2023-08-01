Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane has said that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue must clarify what measures he intends to bring forward to support Irish sheep farmers.

It follows similar calls made by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) and Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) for financial supports for the sector.

Meat factories have further reduced the prices for spring lambs this week, while warning farmers to be wary of their lambs achieving poor killouts.

Sheep farmers

Deputy Kerrane said it is clear that sheep farmers continue to experience significant challenges, due to the falling price of lamb versus rising input costs.

“The IFA described the situation as a ‘crisis’, while the ICSA stated that sheep farmers cannot survive on ‘consistently worsening’ prices.

“This is something I have raised time and time again with Minister McConalogue. I have repeatedly asked what he intends to do to support the sector with these challenges.

“While the Minister has acknowledged the difficult conditions sheep farmers are experiencing, he has not indicated what, if any, additional supports will be provided to the sector.

“When I queried him on this in the Dáil in May, he stated that his officials are ‘monitoring the sheep market situation’ and that ‘the government will continue to make every effort to support the sector’,” she said. Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture

“It was previously suggested that the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), may be an avenue to explore, which the minister dismissed.

“We have seen funding under the BAR announced for the organics sector, which is welcome. However, as I have said before, it raises questions as to why sheep farmers have been locked out from receiving funding under the BAR.

“The minister has still not provided detail on what terms were looked at by his department and where a blockage was found for using the BAR to provide funding for the sheep sector,” the Roscommon–Galway TD added.

There has also been calls for funding worth €9.5 million allocated to Ireland from the EU Commission to be used to provide financial support for the sheep sector.

“The support package is intended to be targeted at farmers impacted by adverse climate events, high input costs and diverse market and trade related issues. The government can top up the allocation by 200%, bringing the total potential fund to €28.5 million.

“The minister has not yet clarified how he intends to utilise this package, but member states are required to notify the commission how they will allocate the funding.

“I have now requested that he publish that information as soon as possible.

“It is crucial that the minister clarifies how he intends to provide much-needed assistance to the sheep sector, and I am calling on him to do so immediately,” Kerrane said.