The Department of Transport has approved a temporary derogation on driving hours and rest periods to allow for the delivery of animal feed and fertiliser.

The decision followed consultation with key stakeholders including the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“The derogation was granted because of the extraordinary crisis situation caused by prolonged wet weather, disrupting animal feed and fertiliser supply chains, leading to shortages on farms and potential risks to animal welfare.

“It applies to all drivers transporting animal feed and fertiliser subject to the EU driver’s hours and tachograph rules and covers the period from April 22 to 5 May 5, 2024,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transport told Agriland.

Derogation

The derogation on EU driving and resting time rules will apply to all drivers transporting animal feed and fertiliser who are usually subject to such regulations.

Under the derogation, the fortnightly driving limit is lifted from 90 hours to 100 hours, while the maximum reduced daily rest periods between any two weekly rest periods is increased from three to four.

The RSA said that the rules relating to weekly rest are being relaxed by allowing drivers to take a reduced weekly rest of at least 24 hours in each consecutive week during the relaxation period.

There will be no obligation on a driver to take at least one regular weekly rest period in any two consecutive weeks until the derogation expires.

The RSA added that there will not be any requirement for compensation where reduced weekly rest is being taken.

“While the current situation may impact on driving time, driver safety or other road user’s safety must not be compromised.

“Drivers should not deviate from the rules if it jeopardises road safety nor should they be expected to drive whilst tired.

“Employers remain responsible for the health and safety of their employees and other road users. There is no change to the rules relating to working time,” the RSA said.

As previously reported by Agriland, calls for a derogation allowing hauliers to transport feed and fertiliser to farms was made at recent meetings of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC).

The Department of Transport and the RSA said they will keep the derogation under review and will consider the need for an extension on the basis of further engagement with the relevant stakeholders.