The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its national Young Members Association (YMA) finals at Cillin Hill Mart in Co. Kilkenny on July 25 and 26.

This event is the culmination of months of hard work for young dairy enthusiasts around the country and saw a superb display of calves and handlers.

The national finals saw ten regional YMA clubs take part, with handlers and calves qualifying to compete through their regional shows held across June and July.

Along with the calf and handling competition there is a clipping competition and an Ag Analysis competition, where teams are challenged to present their findings and recommendations on various agricultural concerns and farm management practices.

Husband and wife Colin and Izzy Laird, who run the Blythbridge Herd in Peeblesshire, Scotland were responsible for judging this year’s competition.

The couple, along with Colin’s parents and their children Chloe and Gregor, run a herd of 540 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows and are no strangers to the show ring.

Both have competed extensively in YMA equivalent shows across the pond and have had great success at National Shows all across the UK. View of the ring as Judges Colin and Lizzy Laird judge at the IHFA national YMA finals

Image: Maria Kelly

The event was supported by sponsors FBD Insurance, AgriNet and Volac, as has been the case for the last number of years.

Alison Beattie of Farm Wardrobe also sponsored beautiful belt buckles for the championship winners, with David Clarke Livestock sponsoring the clipping competition and Censortec sponsoring the Ag Analysis competition.

Show Proceedings

The first day of the show saw proceedings kick off with the clipping competition, with club members either completing as individuals or pairs.

Competitors then had 90 minutes as an individual or 70 minutes as a pair to fully clip a calf.

The Cork team of Stephen Shannon and Kate Lehane took first place in the team competition with Rachel Corley of the Breffni/Oriel Club winning the individual competition.

While this was taking place, teams were strategising for the Ag Analysis competition.

They were asked to analyse bull daughter performance in herds, make culling decisions for a group of females and select the best candidates for sexed semen in a herd.

This competition has been running for several years and helps young breeders to see how important information and analysis is in making farm decisions.

The Kerry team of Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty and Christopher Heffernan took first place this year.

Individual clipping competition:

Rachel Corley (Breffni/Oriel); Will Jones (Slaney).

The Team Clipping Competition:

Stephen Shannon and Kate Lehane (Cork); Hannah Greenan and Zoe Greenan (Breffni/Oriel); Manus Murphy and Amy Roche (Carlow/Kilkenny); Kate Maunsell and Jennifer Harty (Kerry).

Ag Analysis Competition:

Jack walsh, Christopher Heffernan and Muris Harty (Kerry); Kane Boal , Megan Boal and Thomas Feeney (Galway); Aimee O’Donovan, Emma McNamara and Shane Earner (Limerick/Clare).

Handling Classes

Cork came out on top in the handling competition too, with Becky Hynes, the first place handler in the intermediate class and overall champion handler of the show.

The Cork club also had the best performance of any team of handlers and took home the Kildare Friesian Breeders Club perpetual trophy for handling.

Rachel Corley, Breffni/Oriel, was tapped out as reserve champion handler and Will Jones, Slaney, completed the final line up as honourable mention.

Handling Championship:

Champion: Becky Hynes (Cork);

Reserve Champion: Rachel Corley (Breffni/Oriel);

Honourable Mention: Will Jones (Slaney).

Handler championship line up: Laurence Feeney, IHFA CE, Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe, sponsor, Liam Gannon, Volac, Sponsor, Will Jones – Slaney (honourable mention handler), Simon Doocey, FBD, Sponsor, Rachel Corley – Breffni/Oriel (reserve champion handler) Gavin Murray, Agrinet, Sponsor, Becky Hynes – Cork (champion handler) with Judge Izzy Laird, and Cabrini Barry, AgriNet, sponsor Richard Hamilton, President IHFA.

Image: Maria Kelly

Novice A Class:

Andrea Deane (Cork); Mary Roche (Carlow/Kilkenny); Jack Windrum (Breffni/Oriel);

Novice B Class:

Jacque O’Connell (Kerry); Lenna Freeney (Galway); Lauren Doran (Galway).

Novice C Class:

Sarah Lyster (Breffni/Oriel); Luke Porter (Breffni/Oriel); Lauren O’Toole (Carlow/Kilkenny).

Judge Izzy Laird viewing her final handler championship line up at the IHFA national YMA finals

Image: Maria Kelly

Junior Handler:

Georgina Hynes (Cork); Josephine Kelleher (Cork); Zoe Greenan (Breffni/Oriel).

Intermediate Handler:

Rebecca Hynes (Cork); Will Jones (Slaney); Josh Synnot (Slaney).

Senior Handler:

Hollie Kennan (Breffin/ Oriel); Nikki McLoughlin (Kildare); Hannah Williamson (Breffin/Oriel).

Mature Handler:

Rachel Corley (Breffni/Oriel); Doireann Mulhall (Carlow/Kilkenny); Andrea Rafferty (Breffni/Oriel).

Coloured breed Calf Classes

When it was the calves’ time to shine, the show kicked off with coloured breed classes, where there was an exceptional quality on display, which included Jersey and Brown Swiss calves.

Gary and Izzy Jones’ September-born Jersey calf Jones Ferdinand Cupid was crowned Coloured Breed Champion, handled by their son Ted Jones.

Reserve Champion was Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain for Peter and Paula Hynes, handled by daughter Georgina Hynes.

It was a Brown Swiss calf that completed the line up as Honourable Mention; Rathrone Ifeeling Elli owned by Gerry Flynn and handled by Billy Lloyd.

Coloured Breed Championship:

Champion: Jones Ferdinand Cupid, G snd I Jones (Slaney);

Reserve Champion: Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, P Hynes (Cork);

Honourable Mention: Rathrone Ifeeling Elli, G Flynn (Kildare).

Coloured Breed Championship lineup, Laurence Feeney, IHFA CE, Cabrini Barry and Gavin Murray, AgriNet, sponsors, coloured breed honourable mention calf Rathrone Ifeeling Elli – Gerry Flynn, handler Billy Lloyd, Mary Dunphy, FBD, sponsor, coloured breed reserve champion calf Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain – Peter and Paula Hynes handler Georgina Hynes, Liam Gannon, Volac, sponsor, coloured breed champion calf Jones Ferdinand Cupid – Gary and Izzy Jones, handlers Ted and Rory Jones with Judge Colin Laird and Richard Hamilton, IHFA President.

Image: Maria Kelly

Coloured Breed Junior Calf:

Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, P Hynes (Cork); Rathrone Ifeeling Elli, G Flynn (Kildare); Rathrone Arrow Billi 3, G Flynn (Kildare).

Coloured Breed Intermediate Calf:

Jones Ferdinand Cupid, G and I Jones (Slaney); Rathrone Bunby 3 ET, G Flynn (Kildare); Rathrone Bunny 1 ET, G Flynn (Kildare).

Coloured Breed Senior Calf:

Rathard Kasey, P Hynes (Cork); Tonemace Chrome Urchin, T Cahill (Galway).

Holstein

No fewer than seven Holstein classes followed with a great showing of animals from across the country.

Following a first placing in the senior calf class, Cornboro Denver Lulu took the champion rosette for Brian Corley, led by daughter Rachel Corley.

Reserve champion went to Gary and Izzy Jones and the Knowlesmere Holsteins with Jones Knowlesmere Skick Poppy led by Paige Galkine.

Honorable mention went to Greenlea Kalo Oceane 1793 owned by Padraic Greenan and handled by Sarah Lyster.

Calf Championship:

Champion: Cornboro Denver Lulu, Brian Corley, (Breffni/Oriel);

Reserve Champion: Jones Lamda Fame G and I Jones (Slaney);

Honourable Mention: Greenlea Kalo Oceane 1793, Padraic Greenan, (Breffni/Oriel).

Champion calf final line up of winners: Trevor Hanley AgriNet sponsor, Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe, sponsor, honourable mention calf Greenlea Kalo Oceane 1793 – owned by Padraic Greenan, handler Sarah Lyster, Mary Dunphy, FBD, Sponsor, reserve champion calf Jones Lambda Fame – owned by Gary and Izzy Jones, handler Sasha Galkine, Liam Gannon, Volac, sponsor, champion calf Cornboro Denver Lulu – owned by Brian Corley, handler Rachel Corley and Brian Corley pictured, with Judge Colin Laird, associate judge Izzy Laird and Richard Hamilton, President IHFA. Image: Maria Kelly

March Calf:

Coolnagree Rager 2167 Banker R, S O’Leary (Slaney); Lisnalty Charity 3, P Hannan (Limerick/Clare); Cornboro Hanukkah Charity, B Corley (Breffni/Oriel).

February Calf:

Jones Lamda Fame G and I Jones (Slaney); Jones Knowlesmere Skick Poppy, G and I Jones & Knowlesmere (Slaney); Greenlea Doc Rhapsody, P Greenan (Breffni Oriel).

Junior Calf:

Jones Lambda Jasmine ET, B Allen (Slaney); Greenlea Doc Tokyo Et, P Greenan (Breffni/Oriel); Grangecon Shower Red 1895, E McLoughney (Laois/Offaly).

Judge Colin Laird picking one of his winners at IHFA National YMA Finals 2023. Image: Maria Kelly

Intermediate Calf:

Cornboro Miss Lambda Gold, B Corley (Breffni/Oriel); Hallow Alligator Carmen, P Jones (Slaney); Croagh Susie Mist 260, E and P Kennelly (Kerry).

Senior Calf:

Cornboro Denver Lulu, B Corley, Breffni Oriel; Greenlea Kalo Oceane 1793, P Greenan, Breffni Oriel; Jones Chief Jay Z, P and P Hynes, Cork.

Summer Yearling:

Jones Knowlesmere B Prosecco Jones and Hullcrest Holsteins (Slaney); Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea, Keypoint and Mirah Holsteins (Galway); Danville Crush Et Fame 3323, J&M Mulhall (Carlow/Kilkenny).

Mature Calf:

Knockbrown Haniko Rosary, D O’Sullivan (Cork); Cornboro Denver Ada, B Corley (Breffni/Oriel); Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, P Jones (Slaney).

Speaking after the event, national YMA chairperson Sinead O’Sullivan thanked all the participants and IHFA staff for a successful show.

“For my first national finals as YMA chair I couldn’t be happier with how these few days have gone,” she said.

“We have had a spectacular show of young handlers and calves, and it’s clear to see how much everyone has enjoyed the show.”

Continuing, she said: “YMA is all about learning to take care of, prepare and handle young calves. It teaches our members how to work as a team and it is where lifelong friends are made.

“Congratulations to everyone who took part this year and I look forward to having you all back in Cillin Hill for next year’s show.”