It is now time for autumn-calving herds to start getting ready for the arrival of calves.

The autumn-calving period will be starting on farms in the coming weeks and farmers that will be calving cows need to start their preparations.

Autumn calving

Farmers should not be waiting for calves to start arriving to get sheds ready. All calf and calving sheds should be now washed and disinfected and ready for calving to start.

It may even be a good idea to get straw spread in some of the calving pens and calf pens in case there are a few early arrivals.

Some farmers may be considering leaving cows outside as it keeps them fit and reduces the need for intervention. Although calving cows outside does have its advantages, farmers should still have access to the calving pens if, and when required.

Advertisement

Farmers could consider keeping cows in at night and letting them out during the day, meaning that if a cow calves during the night it would be less work for themselves or for staff.

For heifers however, it may be better to keep them in the shed permanently and calve them there.

Calving is new to heifers, so having them in the shed will be safer for both the farmer, farm staff, and the animal.

Supplies

The list of supplies that will be needed for the calving season is somewhat long and there will always been some variation from farm to farm.

Over the coming days, farmers should look around and order/purchase any supplies that will be needed.

Advertisement

Below is a list of materials that should be stocked and ready to go before calving gets underway:

Disposable plastic gloves (long and short);

Gel and paper towels;

Calving ropes (minimum of two pairs);

Calving jack;

Oxytocin, calcium bottles or boluses and magnesium;

Disinfectant for navel;

Brix refractometer to test colostrum;

Stomach tubes – have a minimum of two to have a separate one for electrolytes/sick calves and another for feeding colostrum to calves;

Calf tags, notebook or a phone app to record calving information;

Infrared lamp for sick calves;

Footbaths with disinfectant.

It is important to have all the supplies required at hand during the calving season.

This means that when, or if they are required, they are there – rather than having to run to the local agricultural merchant or store to purchase them.

While getting these supplies together it is also important to check that the calving jack and any other bits of equipment are in full working order.

A calving jack can be a very important piece of equipment, so it is important to ensure it is full working order.