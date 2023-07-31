Ballinrobe Mart in Co. Mayo hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday (July 26).

In the bullock sale, prices ranged from €780 to €2,180/head, or €2.05/kg to €2.73/kg. The average price for bullocks over 500kg was €2.45/kg.

Lighter bullocks in the 400-500kg category had an average sale price of of €2.21/kg.

Top prices from the bullock sale:

800kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,180 or €2.73/kg;

775kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €2,080 or €2.68/kg;

700kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,900 or €2.71/kg;

765kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,010 or €2.63/kg;

490kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,130 or €2.31/kg;

335kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €780 or €2.33/kg;

Heifer prices ranged from €550 to €1,660/ head or €1.93/kg to €2.99/kg.

The average sale price for heifers in the over 500kg category was €2.43/kg and the average sale price for heifers in the 400-500kg category was €2.47/kg.

Top prices from the heifer sale:

675kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,660 or €2.46/kg;

580kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for€1,550 or €2.67/kg;

580kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,540 or €2.66/kg;

335kg Blonde D’Aquitaine-cross heifer sold for €1,000 or €2.99/kg;

270kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €770 or €2.85/kg.

In the dry cow sale at Ballinrobe Mart this week, the average sale price was €1,525/head.

Cow prices ranged from €930/head to €1,880/head with the best price going to a heavy, quality Angus-cross cow weighing 910kg and selling for €2.07/kg or €1,885.

Another Angus-cross cow weighing 785kg made €1,740 or €2.22/kg.

There was a number of cows with calves at foot on offer with prices ranging from €1,350 to €1,860 for a Charolais-cross cow with a Limousin-cross bull calf at foot.

There will be no cattle sale at Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday, August 2, however the mart venue will hold its weekly sheep sale on Thursday, August 3.

Ballinrobe sheep sale

Ballinrobe Mart‘s weekly general sheep sale took place on Thursday (July 27). Lambs/Hogget’s were making from €1.50/kg to €3.33/kg or €30/head to €148/head, with an average of €93/head or €2.73/kg.

Lamb prices on the day:

52kg ewe lambs sold for €148 or €2.85/kg;

47kg ewe lambs sold for €148 or €3.15/kg;

46kg mixed lambs sold for €140 or €3.04/kg;

51.5kg ram lambs sold for €137 or €2.66/kg;

41kg wethers lambs sold for €123 or €3.00/kg;

44kg ram lambs sold for €135 or €3.07/kg;

36kg ewe lambs sold for €120 or €3.33/kg.

Cull ewe prices ranged from €35/head to €224/head with an average of €132/head and an average price per kilo of €1.73/kg paid for cull ewes.

Sample cull ewe prices included €224/head or €2.36/kg for a 95kg cull ewe, and €140/head or €1.75/kg for an 80kg cull ewe.