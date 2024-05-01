Amazone has added a further model to its Cenio range of tractor mounted shallow to medium depth cultivators, the four metre Cenio 4000-2.

The company already has a rigid four metre version, the latest model folds for carriage between fields, ensuring it complies with most European transport regulations.

The cultivator is intended primarily for working at shallow depths, incorporating stubble and debris into the top soil, yet Amazone claims it may be also used at depths of up to 30cm when fitted with the correct tines.

The implement comes in two variants, the Cenio Special, which is is equipped with shear bolt overload protection, while the Cenio Super comes with spring overload protection and a trip force of 500kg.

Range of tines from Amazone

There is a broad range of share variants from what Amazone call the the C-Mix-3 system, the wide choice enabling the Cenio to work across a variety of applications.

For shallow soil incorporation and weed seed germination there is a 320mm wide duckfoot share, or a 360mm wide C-Mix wing share, which can be used for full-surface cutting in stubble thanks to the tine spacing being 300mm.

The tines are set 30cm apart and are arranged in three banks

The 100mm or 80mm wide C-Mix share can be used for primary soil tillage and the 40mm wide C-Mix share is effective for deep soil loosening down to 30cm.

The working depth is hydraulically adjusted from the tractor cab. The depth can be altered to suit the field and soil conditions on the move, with an easy-to-read scale which is used for checking the degree of penetration.

Surface finish

Following the tines are a bank of finely-serrated, 410mm diameter concave discs, which level the soil. Shallow cultivation and mulching of the crop residue is the primary role of the Cenio range of cultivators

The disc levelling system is automated, ensuring the height of the levelling unit is adjusted via the parallelogram linkage when the working depth of the tines is changed.

A choice of seven rollers for reconsolidating the soil is also offered, allowing the most suitable type to be fitted for varying operating conditions.

The rollers can also be supplemented by a optional single-row harrow system.