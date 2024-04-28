Case IH is intending to return to Cereals 2024 on June 11-12 with a new stand that will showcase not only its latest machinery, but also its connected services.

The stand will incorporate one of the largest working demonstration plots on the Cereals site, according to the company, and will provide the first opportunity for UK farmers to see a new Axial-Flow 260 Series combine harvester and the latest harvesting innovations.

Cereals 2024 is a trade show for hundreds of exhibitors involved in the arable/tillage sector and will take place in Hertfordshire.

Lying at the heart of the hospitality area and static machinery displays, will be a live Case IH Connect Room where the sales staff will demonstrate how the company believes that its connected services can enhance and optimise productivity. Puma CVX tractors will be available for demo runs

Meanwhile in the field, there will be a demonstration of tractor operations using a range of automated machines and GPS technology, plus the showcasing of the capabilities of the new Case IH Farmlift telehandler.

In addition to the new Axial-Flow 260 Series, the company is inviting visitors to take a seat in a Puma 260 CVXDrive – the most powerful Puma yet which has done well in recent continental reviews.

New head of CNH

CNH Industrial has just announced the appointment of Gerrit Marx to the role of CEO effective July 1, 2024.

He succeeds Scott Wine, whose resignation from the company coincides with the end of the current three-year business plan cycle, and has been accepted by the board. Gerrit Marx has been appointed as the new CEO for CNH

Marx rejoins CNH from Iveco Group where as CEO he led that company’s ventures into connectivity, integrating the latest digital and data technologies with Iveco’s product offering.

Prior to first joining CNH in January 2019, Marx worked for 20 years in senior roles at McKinsey, Daimler Trucks, and Bain Capital, living in Brazil, China, Europe and Japan.

During his time as the CEO of CNH, Scott Wine delivered three years of record revenues and profit margins while overseeing the improved performance of the company’s agriculture segment.

He was also responsible for the turnaround of the construction segment, and the 2021 acquisition of Raven Industries, the precision agriculture technology business.

During this period, the company has more than doubled its research and development (R&D) expenditures, and by May 2024, will have returned more than $3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.