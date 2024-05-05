The potential costs associated with lameness in Irish dairy herds have been highlighted in a recent paper published in the Veterinary Ireland Journal.

The paper was authored by Teagasc research officer Muireann Conneely and professor in veterinary science at University College Dublin (UCD), Eoin Ryan, and outlines the effects lameness has on the key drivers of farm profitability.

The authors described lameness as “any deviation from the normal walking gait of an animal”, and explained that lameness is “a clinical sign of a number of different conditions, rather than a disease in itself”.

The authors explained that “lameness is a costly condition and can be a significant source of lost profit for farmers”.

“The other great cost, is to the welfare of the cow herself. Taking steps to reduce lameness prevalence within the herd will improve cow welfare and increase farm profitability.

“The vast majority of lameness in dairy cows is due to lameness involving the foot, with the lateral claw of the hind leg and the medial claw of the foreleg most commonly affected, due to the importance of these as the primary weight-bearing claws,” the authors added.

As part of the paper, previous research was cited showing the prevalence of lameness within Irish dairy herds.

A study completed in Moorepark in 2022 showed that the average prevalence of lameness on Irish dairy farms was 9%, while a further study from the same research centre in 2021 showed that the best-performing farms had fewer than 5% lame cows in their herds, indicating that a low level of lameness is achievable within a pasture-based system.

Dairy herds

The paper highlighted the causes – both infectious and non-infectious – and the impacts such can have on the profitability of dairy farming systems.

Along with the welfare cost to the cows, the authors noted that the financial costs associated with lameness are “significant and consist of direct and indirect costs”.

“Direct costs include additional expenditure that is directly linked to the case of lameness, such as additional farm labour, cost of hoof trimming and veterinary treatment, decreased milk production, and the cost of milk withdrawal if milk has to be discarded owing to drug treatments, while indirect costs arise due to the side effects of lameness.

“These include reduced reproductive performance and early culling,” Conneely and Prof. Ryan explained.

Conneely and Ryan also presented the financial implications of lame cows on milk production, reproductive performance and cows leaving the system.

The table below outlines the modelled herd costs of lameness cases for 100 cows/year: Type of lameness Digital dermatitis Cost (€) White Line Disease Cost (€) Sole ulcer Cost (€) Total cost Low prevalence (%) 5 5 5 Total cost of a single case 201.14 226.67 536.52 Low prevalence cost for 100-cow herd 1,005.70 1,133.35 2,682.60 4,821.65 Moderate prevalence (%) 10 10 8 Total cost of a single case 201.14 226.67 536.52 Moderate prevalence cost for 100-cow herd 2,011.40 2,266.70 4,292.16 8,570.26 High prevalence (%) 20 20 10 Total cost of a single case 201.14 226.67 536.52 High prevalence cost for 100-cow herd 4,022.80 4,533.40 5,365.20 14,191.40

A simple calculation was used to estimate the cost of digital dermatitis, white line disease, sole ulcers and foot rot, which were described as “the most important conditions for an individual cow in Ireland”.

Total costs/case/cow for digital dermatitis, white line disease, sole ulcers and foot rot were estimated at €201.14, €226.67, €536.52 and €308.14, respectively.

The authors also presented the data on the basis of the costs of lameness for a 100-cow herd, in three different prevalence scenarios.

They note that the calculation outlined in the table below can be tailored to each individual herd based on the prevalence of lameness and lesion types identified.