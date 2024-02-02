Aurivo and Teagasc have selected five farms to take part in the fourth phase of their joint farm profitability programme.

The programme will demonstrate best practice and new technologies on the “focus farms” which are located throughout the Aurivo catchment.

The key findings and messages from the programme will be shared with all of the co-op’s milk suppliers through the Aurivo newsletter, short videos and public farm walks.

A survey of Aurivo suppliers completed late last year highlighted a clear demand by farmers to be able to access video e-learning resources, as well as have the opportunity to attend a number of on-farm knowledge transfer events.

Key programme topics will also be delivered through interactive discussion groups in the region.

Advertisement

Farm profitability

Aurivo chair Raymond Barlow said that he was delighted to launch the fourth phase of the farm profitability programme.

“It is a wonderful initiative which equips farmers with the skills to confidently face challenges such as increased regulation, environmental demands, labour and attracting young people to the industry head on, as well as enhancing farm viability into the future,” he said.

Aurivo Farm Profitability and Sustainability Manager, Declan Marren added: “For winter milk producers a new aspect of the programme will be dedicated workshops at critical times of the year.

“Liquid milk is an integral part of the Aurivo business accounting for 25% of the overall milk pool.

“Everything discussed within the Aurivo/Teagasc Farm Profitability Programme is relevant and applicable to winter milk producers, however there are times of the year when these systems need tailored advice.

Advertisement

“The addition of the workshops will provide invaluable, tailored advice to winter milk producers around breeding, improving silage quality and winter nutrition,” he said.

John McCabe, Teagasc joint programme advisor, said that the overarching theme of this tranche of the programme will be on herd improvement and labour.

“We are focusing in on these two major areas in order to really drive change on Aurivo supplier farms.

“The programme is set up to deliver for farmers from a profitability point of view, however many of the aspects covered go hand in hand with key elements highlighted in the Teagasc MACC 2023 which will be critical to delivering on our environmental and sustainability targets as a sector,” he said.