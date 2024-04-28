John Deere has just unveiled its latest forestry machines at a launch event in Helsinki. The new machines cover both the harvesting and forwarding of timber.

Known as the H Series harvesters and forwarders, they are said to demonstrate higher productivity with lower fuel consumption, better stability and improved operator ergonomics.

John Deere claims that it is setting new production system standards in forest machinery operations with these latest machines, noting that its investments in product development, innovation and technology will result in improved business performance for its customers.

Four new machines

At the event, the company is rolling out its first H Series wheeled cut-to-length forest machine models.

These large size class models are the 1270H and 1470H harvesters and the 2010H and 2510H forwarders.

The forwarder size class is new and now includes the 20-ton load capacity 2010H and the 25-ton load capacity 2510H forwarders. Bigger engines and new boom designs are major features of the new harvesters

The engines of the new H Series harvesters have 10% more power and torque. There are also new hydraulics with three dedicated pumps, which deliver more power and enable a faster work rate.

The new Active Frame Lock is said to bring more stability, whether working on steep slopes or flat ground. This makes it easier to work when the boom is sideways and gives the operator a larger working area.

John Deere forwarders

The new large size class 20-ton and 25-ton forwarders have a 25% greater load capacity, while the new twin motor driveline in the 2510H version also offers a 50% faster driving speed. It is available as an option for the 2010H forwarder.

The F10 has a new longer reach of 10.2 meters. The corresponding longer reach in the F9 boom is 10.7 meters. The hydraulic hoses and routings have been improved on both. The new 2510H has a 25 tonne load capacity and benefits from a 340hp engine

John Deere claims that the F10 is now the strongest forwarder boom on the market. It boasts a 40% increased lift torque and 22% higher slewing torque, and larger grapple options are now available to suit.

Meanwhile, the F9 boom has 13% more boom lift torque and 10% more slewing torque.

The company also notes that it has also redesigned the geometry of the booms. The five joint connections between the main boom and jib boom, provide better controllability and load handling accuracy.

To facilitate working on steep slopes, the backwards tilt angle is 22 degrees to the rear, which improves the slewing function of the boom.