Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft of a number of lambs from a farmland in Glencar, Co. Kerry.

The lambs were stolen from the area sometime between May 1 and May 4.

According to Gardaí no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile Gardaí are also examining the the theft of a trailer from the Askamore area of Co. Wexford that occurred at approximately 4:00a.m on Wednesday, May 1.

The 12ft Ifor Williams with sheep decks was taken from a yard 30m from a dwelling house, according to the farmer owner of the trailer. Source: owner

The farmer said that there are “obvious notable deficits” that serve as “eye catches” for the trailer.

He said that the right side mud guards are damaged on top, the gate is damaged on the right-hand side and the there are dints on the second and third span on the roof of the trailer.

The trailer has a sticker from Sheridan trailers on the front, along with an orange break away cable.

The farmer added that some of the hinges are also rotten and that the right front bottom light is also damaged.

According to the farmer intruders had to open three gates only a few meters from his bedroom to remove the trailer.

Anyone with additional information or who spots the trailer on the road has been asked to get in contact with An Garda Síochána.

Theft of tractor

Separately in Co. Wexford, a tractor that was stolen from Co. Galway was recovered in New Ross.

The owner of the John Deere 6105r tractor confirmed to Agriland that the tractor is now back in their possession.

The tractor is believed to have been taken from a farm in the Kinvara area of Co. Galway between Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that “investigations are ongoing” into the unauthorised taking of the tractor.