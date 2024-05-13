The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 4,266 applications under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

In total, 4,255 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications are currently considered “in progress” as of today (Monday, May 13), according to the latest TAMS 3 statistics provided by the DAFM.

The DAFM received 9,110 applications under tranche 2 of TAMS 3, of which a total of 383 were rejected. Latest figures also show that 206 applications have been withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 86 56 1,022 1,036 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 10 7 89 111 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 182 56 1,382 1,493 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 1 15 321 419 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 14 12 211 397 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 36 9 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 21 13 629 75 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 79 323 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 24 14 205 195 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 17 18 281 208 Total 9,110 383 206 4,255 4,266 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, the latest data published by the DAFM also shows that 6,988 approvals have been issued under TAMS 3 tranche 1, while a total of 435 applications are still considered “in progress”.

Of the 8,203 applications received by the DAFM under tranche 1, a total of 604 have been rejected while a further 176 applications have been withdrawn, according to latest figures.

Most tranche 1 approvals have been issued under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme with 2,055 applications now approved, while a total of 173 applications are still “in progress”.