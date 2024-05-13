The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 4,266 applications under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

In total, 4,255 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications are currently considered “in progress” as of today (Monday, May 13), according to the latest TAMS 3 statistics provided by the DAFM.

The DAFM received 9,110 applications under tranche 2 of TAMS 3, of which a total of 383 were rejected. Latest figures also show that 206 applications have been withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,20086561,0221,036
Dairy Equipment Scheme21710789111
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113182561,3821,493
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756115321419
Organic Capital Investment Scheme6341412211397
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme4610369
Solar Capital Investment Scheme738211362975
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme444271579323
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382414205195
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5241718281208
Total9,1103832064,2554,266
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, the latest data published by the DAFM also shows that 6,988 approvals have been issued under TAMS 3 tranche 1, while a total of 435 applications are still considered “in progress”.

Of the 8,203 applications received by the DAFM under tranche 1, a total of 604 have been rejected while a further 176 applications have been withdrawn, according to latest figures.

Most tranche 1 approvals have been issued under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme with 2,055 applications now approved, while a total of 173 applications are still “in progress”.

