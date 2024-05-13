A fertiliser company has been fined €350,000 following fatal accident where an employee of a contractor was crushed.

Today, Monday May 13, at Wexford Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Cormac Quinn imposed a fine of €350,000 on Nitrofert Ltd., following a fatal work-related incident which occurred at Nitrofert Ltd., Raheen, New Ross in Co. Kilkenny on October 11, 2019.

The fertiliser company had earlier pleaded guilty to six charges in breach of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

Fertiliser company pleads guilty

The company pleaded guilty to Section 12 of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act, 2005 contrary to Section 77(2)(a), in that it failed to have in place a safe permit-to-work system to ensure the safety of persons working at, or near, dangerous moving machinery parts.

The company also pleaded guilty to Section 15(3) of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 contrary to Section 77(9)(a) in that moving parts of machinery were not adequately equipped with guards or protection devices.

The accident resulted in a contractor being struck and pinned between a steel upright and a moving pallet containing 500kg of fertiliser on a conveyor while he was repairing a barcode printer.

Assistant chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Mark Cullen said: “This preventable fatality is a reminder that there are serious risks when operating or working with machinery.

“Risk assessments must be carried out by the duty holder and all preventative measures put in place to ensure any operator or person working with or around machinery will not be placed at risk of serious or fatal injury,” he said.