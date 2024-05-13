Over 50 international chefs who are members of the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club (CIBC) will take part in a three-day visit to Ireland hosted by Bord Bia to showcase Irish food and drink, with a special focus on grass-fed beef and lamb.

The CIBC is a forum of leading and Michelin-starred chefs who publicly endorse Irish beef. Founded by Bord Bia in 2004, the CIBC has over 90 members across Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 54 chefs and 10 journalists from eight countries will meet Irish beef farmers producing Origin Green verified beef with visits to farms in counties Waterford, Westmeath, Kilkenny, and Louth.

By hearing from farmers and seeing Irish beef production, the visits aim to further deepen the chefs’ understanding of the farming and breeding practices that contribute to the quality and sustainability of Irish beef and lamb.

The chefs will taste a range of Origin Green verified produce, including farmhouse cheese, meats, seafood, spirits, and craft beer with visits to John Stone beef, the Carlingford Oyster Company, Slane Castle Distillery, and the Good Fish Company.

Bord Bia

“Irish beef has carved out a stellar global reputation, recently cementing its status with the granting of protected status from the EU for Irish Grass Fed Beef (PGI),” Bord Bia chief executive, Jim O’Toole said.

“The establishment of the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club 20 years ago has greatly assisted Bord Bia in building a premium image for Irish beef in key export markets thanks to the chefs’ ongoing preference and advocacy for Irish beef.

“We are pleased to host many of the club members this week while also welcoming new members to this exclusive network,” the Bord Bia chief executive said.

Eight new chefs will be inaugurated into the CIBC by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14), according to Bord Bia.