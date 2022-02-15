As demand for premium Irish beef continues to rise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bord Bia today (Wednesday, February 16) announced the appointment of a new chef member to its Chefs’ Irish Beef Club (CIBC) in Dubai.

The CIBC is a network of renowned and Michelin star chefs from around the world who use and promote Irish beef.

The CIBC has eight chapters globally across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden and the UAE, with 75 world-class head chefs serving as ambassadors of premium Irish meat.

Chef at Burj Khalifa

This week, as part of the first trade mission by Bord Bia to the Gulf region since the health pandemic began, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Kieran Fitzgerald, regional director, Middle East, Bord Bia, joined leading chefs Saradhi Dakara and Reif Othman, current members of the CIBC UAE chapter, in welcoming Eka Mochamad to the club.

Award-winning chef, Eka is head chef at the iconic At.mosphere restaurant, located on floor 122 at the prestigious Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Accepting his new CIBC uniform jacket and statue of the famous Táin Bó Cúailnge – the Brown Bull of Cooley – Chef Eka said: “It is an absolute delight to be asked to be a member of the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club, UAE chapter, joining such a prestigious group of internationally renowned chefs.”

Trade mission and Irish beef

Minister McConalogue inducted the chapter’s latest addition on day five of the trade mission to the Gulf region.

Commenting on the success of the UAE chapter of CIBC, the minister said: “I am delighted to see the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club continue to grow here in the UAE as we see Irish beef appearing more and more on menus around the country.

Chef Eka Mochamad joins a prestigious group of chefs worldwide that actively choose to serve Irish beef to their customers. Ireland is well known for its fresh, sustainably produced high-quality produce, and the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club is a wonderful way to honour this.”

Kieran Fitzgerald, Bord Bia added: “Chef Eka’s involvement in the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club is a remarkable endorsement for Irish beef.

“Our market insights tell us that close to a third (29%) of UAE beef consumers are now willing to pay a premium for high-quality beef, ahead of anything else, and that Irish beef delivers at this level.

“We are proud that as head chef at the world’s highest restaurant, Chef Eka is now in a position to showcase the best of Irish beef to discerning consumers in the UAE. With Irish exports to the UAE showing a steady rise, we look forward to this exclusive club truly coming into its own,” he added.

Advertisement

Chef Saradhi Dakara, group executive chef of The Maine (Dubai) commented: “Being a member of the UAE chapter of CIBC, I can proudly say we’ve learnt so much through this journey.

“We’ve had the opportunity to discover how Irish beef is produced, and how Irish animals are raised and cared for, as well as better appreciate the sustainable, grass-based agriculture that underlies Irish beef production.”

Chef’s club

2017 marked the launch of the CIBC in the UAE, the first chapter outside of Europe.

Member chef, Reif Othman is the founder of Reif Kushiyaki in Dubai and a keen supporter of Irish beef, serving it in his restaurant and endorsing it among his peers and in the media.

Reif is also one of the most sought-after chefs in the UAE and has gained global recognition and a celebrity status through his culinary genius and expertise.

“As a long-standing supporter of Irish beef, I am delighted to say that Irish beef is a world leader in terms of quality and taste,” he explained.

“Having witnessed first-hand the care and attention that goes into producing quality Irish beef on a trip to Ireland, I’m very excited to see what the coming years hold for Irish produce given the increase in demand.”

Marking his inauguration as a member of the UAE chapter of the CIBC, Chef Eka prepared an exquisite meal, showcasing ingredients sourced from Irish suppliers by Dubai-based ‘WISK Foodstuff Trading’, including John Stone beef; Irish organic salmon; Cooleeney cheese; Corleggy cheese; Clara Fields Dulce de Leche; Avonmore cream; and Killowen Farm yogurt; with products from Butlers Chocolates and The Foods of Athenry for dessert.

The CIBC was set up in 2004 with a view to bringing together the most skilled of chef admirers and appreciators of Irish beef abroad.

The chef members serve as advocates of Irish beef, and accelerate valuable trade partnerships, according to Bord Bia.

These culinary innovators meet regularly in their local chapters and generally visit Ireland every two years.