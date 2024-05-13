This week will see scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, and light winds, but with some dry spells and mild conditions also, according to Met Éireann.

Three counties – Cork, Kerry and Waterford – are under a Status Yellow warning for rain until 1:00p.m (originally 3:00p.m before the national forecaster issued an update) this afternoon (Monday, May 13) , with localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions all possible.

Outbreaks of rain will extend northwards this morning, with heavy falls in places. A clearance to sunshine and showers will develop in the southwest by early afternoon, gradually extending to all areas, except Ulster. Some of the showers will be heavy.

It will be cooler than recent days, with highest temperatures of 13° to 17°, all in mostly moderate east to southeast winds, fresher along Irish Sea coasts.

There will be some clearer spells early tonight with further patchy rain, mainly across northern areas early on and later across southern counties. There will be areas of mist and fog too, especially inland. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° with light easterly winds.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14) will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavier into the afternoon. There will be some mild sunny spells in places too. Highest temperatures should be 14° to 19°, with best values across the midlands in moderate easterly winds.

Drier conditions will develop in many regions tomorrow night, with clear spells and just well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures should range from 7° to 10° in light easterly breezes, with some mist patches too.

Wednesday (May 15) will see sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the southwest, with much of the north and northeast staying dry. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20°s, warmest across Connacht and Ulster, all with just light easterly breezes.

Overnight on Wednesday will be dry and mostly clear, with areas of mist and fog forming in near calm. It will be slightly cooler, with lows of 6° to 9°.

Thursday (May 16) will also see sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy. It will turn warmer, with highest temperatures of 18° to 22°, but a little cooler at the coast as sea breezes develop.

Temperatures will fall back on Friday (May 17) in moderate northwest winds with highs of 13° to 18°, with the best values further south. It will be another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, with some areas again staying fully dry.

Next weekend is set to be a little cooler, with sunny spells and well-scattered showers.