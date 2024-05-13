The Irish Hereford Breed Society’s final Spring Show and Sale is set for Central Auctions in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary this Thursday, May 16.

The pre-sale show will begin at 10:00a.m, with Edward Dudley from Kilsunny Herefords in Thurles, Co. Tipperary judging the classes, followed by the sale at 1:00p.m sharp, with auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney taking the bids.

According to the society, the final entry stands at 63 bulls entered for sale and the full catalogue is available to view on the society’s website.

Of the 63 bulls:

70% are rated above average for carcass weight;

70% are rated above average for milk;

50% are above the breed average on the dairy beef index (DBI);

50% are rated four or five star on the terminal index.

The society has also confirmed that all bulls on offer in the sale will be sire verified, semen checked and will be pre-inspected and weighed on the morning of the sale in the mart by an independent inspector.

Irish Hereford Prime is supporting the Breed Society’s spring 2024 sales by sponsoring €300 towards each bull that sold over €3,500 at the premier sale, and will sponsor €200 towards each bull that sells for €3,200 in Nenagh.

A statement from the society added: “This is ideal, but also one of the final opportunities for dairy farmers to purchase their next beef sire at auction for this breeding season.”

Irish Hereford Travel Bursary 2024

In other society news, the society will be bringing a team of four young Hereford breeders aged between 18 and 26-years-of-age to the World Hereford Conference in Kansas, USA in October 2025.

Irish Hereford Prime has created a travel bursary for the event to the total value of €10,000. This will see each of the four successful candidates receive €2,500 towards the cost of their trip.

As part of the World Hereford Conference, there is a dedicated young breeder competition that will take place from October 19 to October 25, 2025.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society and Irish Hereford Prime intend to run a competition throughout 2024 to choose a team of four young Hereford breeders to travel to Kansas and compete against young Hereford breeders from around the world.

More information is available on the society website.